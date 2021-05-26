Mahmood Moulvi appointed SAPM on maritime affairs
ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader Mahmood Moulvi has been appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on maritime affairs.
A notification for his appointment was issued on Tuesday.
Moulvi took to Twitter and announced his appointment. He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.
He wrote, “Alhamdulillah, I have been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs. I would like to thank honourable PM @ImranKhanPTI and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs @AliHZaidiPTI for honouring me with this position.”
Alhamdulillah, I have been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs. I would like to thank honourable PM @ImranKhanPTI and Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs @AliHZaidiPTI for honouring me with this position.— Mahmood Moulvi (@MoulviMahmood) May 25, 2021
In the 2018 general elections, PTI fielded Mahmood against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi from NA-255 in Karachi’s District Central. Siddiqui won the seat by bagging 59,807 votes while Mahmood ranked second after securing over 50,000 votes.
