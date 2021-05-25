Schools to reopen in remaining Punjab districts from June 7: Murad Raas

LAHORE – The Punjab government announced the staggered reopening of schools in the remaining districts of the province from June 7 amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas, taking to Twitter, said: “The issue of Public and Private schools that are still closed in Districts of Punjab was discussed in the last NCOC meeting”.

“The remaining Districts will have a staggered approach opening from Monday June 7th, 2021. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government,” he added.

All private and public educational institutions have been reopened in select districts from May 24.

As per official notification, schools have been opened in Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari.

The educational institutions in the districts will open schools four days a week and they will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance.

"All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child," the notification read

The decision comes after the National Command and Operation Centre allowed reopening of the schools in districts where COVID positivity ratio is below 5 per cent.