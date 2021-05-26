Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks stunning in Pakistani dress

Esra Bilgic has gained much admiration and appreciation in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, Esra won the hearts of her massive Paksiatni fan following as she dressed up in an eastern Pakistani dress. Looking gorgeous in the vibrant shalwar kameez, Bilgic dons the eastern avatar with utmost grace.

"@khaadi ???? ", she wrote.

Esra Bilgiç rose to the pinnacle of fame for essaying the role of Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018.

The play aired on state-run television (PTV) in Urdu dubbing. As of 2020, she was the leading actress in the crime drama series Ramo.

From Peshawar Zalmi to Jazz and QMobile, she has signed contracts with various Pakistani brands. Earlier, she had stunned her fans with her appearance in Khaadi’s campaign