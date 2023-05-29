Hasnain Lehri responds to Nimra Jacob's assault allegations

KARACHI – In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani models Hasnain Lehri and Nimra Jacob have been embroiled in a controversy following an alleged incident at the Trade Development Authority Pakistan's (TDAP) fashion show during this year's Textile EXPO (TEXPO2023).

A video released by a Pakistani tabloid captured Lehri involved in a heated argument in the presence of other models, including Jacob.

The video depicted a tense situation as the female models surrounded Jacob, who appeared visibly shaken by the alleged incident. The argument unfolded as Lehri vehemently denied the accusations. While some individuals held Lehri back, a group of models surrounded Jacob, who was on the verge of shedding some tears.

The model took to Instagram Stories to express her side of the story. She asserted, "You can't mistreat me. You can't threaten me. You can't bully me. And you surely will not put your hands on me without facing consequences." Jacob expressed her unwillingness to tolerate abuse, disrespect, and negligence for the safety of models in the fashion industry any longer. She emphasized that she had no forgiveness for abuse, harassment, bullying, assault, and similar offences.

Lehri, on the other hand, denied all accusations of physical altercation and abuse. He stated that Jacob had initially misbehaved with him and claimed that his actions were solely in response to her provocations. Lehri explained that the argument arose after Jacob purposely bumped into him during the ramp walk and continued backstage by insulting his deceased father. He admitted to taking her phone but denied assaulting or abusing her physically.

Lehri insisted that witnesses could verify the verbal argument and revealed that organizers and choreographers were present during the altercation. He alleged that Jacob had a history of unprofessional behaviour and had issues with other models in the past. Lehri expressed his refusal to be manipulated by anyone and his commitment to standing against bullies. He questioned the validity of the allegations, pointing out that if he had committed physical assault, the police would not have allowed him to leave the scene.

The event organizer, Tehmina Khaled, dismissed the allegations of lax security and abuse. She labelled the incident as a longstanding feud and referred to it as a "childish catfight." Khaled stated that the altercation occurred after the show had officially ended, and she denied any physical contact between the models. She emphasized that security was in place for the high-profile event and that it was not possible for such an exhibition to lack security measures.

Support for Jacob poured in from others in the industry, with model Zara Peerzada calling for an end to the hiring of violent males and emphasizing the importance of intervening in instances of abuse. Fashion designer Kamiar Rokni echoed the need for addressing toxic male behaviour and creating a safe space for models. Model Farwa Ali Kazmi expressed solidarity with the girls involved, called for accountability, and expressed disappointment in those who stood by and did nothing.

Fashion designer Kamiar Rokni expressed his deep concerns about the incident, emphasizing the urgent need to establish a safe environment for models. "Addressing toxic male behaviour within the fashion industry is crucial," he stated. "The occurrence of violence against women backstage at a fashion show is absolutely unacceptable. We must unite to ensure this never happens again and work towards creating a secure space for our models. They are an indispensable part of our industry, and we cannot idly stand by while they face abuse."

Joining the support for Jacob, prominent model Farwa Ali Kazmi called for accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter. "I stand in solidarity with the girls who endured this traumatic incident," Kazmi wrote. "Shame on those who merely watched without taking action, except for Sachal Afzal, who stood up for these girls. It is never acceptable to resort to physical violence against another person, especially women. Threatening and disrespecting others is utterly wrong. It is disheartening when individuals claim to respect women but act contrary to their words. It breaks my heart that I once knew this person and believed in their goodness. It is shocking how someone can have multiple faces and personalities."

Model Eman Suleman added, "Let's not pretend that this hasn't happened before. We've heard stories, and many of you have witnessed the violent tendencies this man has displayed in the past. He should have been held accountable earlier, but this industry tends to protect toxic men."