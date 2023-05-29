WhatsApp set to allow screen sharing during video calls

Screen-sharing functionality has now been added to the beta version 2.23.11.19 of WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta.

According to WABetaInfo, during a video conference, pressing on the new icon in the call control menu will enable the screen-sharing feature.

Clicking on the screen-sharing icon brings up a pop-up warning that states, "WhatsApp will have access to all of the information that is visible on your screen or played from your device while recording or casting." It said, "This includes data like passwords, payment information, photos, messages, and audio that you play."

With the new screen-sharing function, WhatsApp will be able to compete with programmes like Zoom or Microsoft Teams by enabling tasks like making a presentation during business meetings.

https://twitter.com/WABetaInfo/status/1662371053153157120

However, given that the screen-sharing capability is rarely used on smartphones, it could be more beneficial if it were added to WhatsApp Desktop.