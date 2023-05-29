Over 7 lakh prisoners registered via PMIS

LAHORE – Under the Prison Management Information System (PMIS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Prisons Department, over 7 lakh prisoners and more than 10 lakh visitors have been registered.

Furthermore, over 13,000 profiles of the prison staff have also been digitized through the system.

The PMIS has been designed to computerize the information of prisoners and monitor staff and other administrative matters online.

In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the traditional manual system in jails has been digitized which includes Online Bank Payment, Visitor Management, Medical, Food Delivery from Canteen etc.

He further stated that Hospital Management, Human Resource Management, Duty Summary, Store Management etc have been digitized in the prisons, thanks to the Prison Management Information System. “There has been a lot of transparency and improvement in the administrative affairs of prisoners and other matters,” he concluded.