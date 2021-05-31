Pakistan logs 2,117 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:04 AM | 31 May, 2021
Pakistan logs 2,117 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in past 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 43 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,117 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,779 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 921,053.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,919 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 841,053. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 59,033, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.05 percent.

At least 317,665 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 339,686 in Punjab 132,549 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,195 in Islamabad, 25,148 in Balochistan, 19,232 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,578 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Covid-19: Pakistan receives second batch of 0.1mn ... 12:25 PM | 29 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan received its second shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines through the Covax facility, a ...

Moreover, 9,999 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,020 in Sindh, 4,073 in KP, 760 in Islamabad, 543 in Azad Kashmir, 277 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,223 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,221,58 since the first case was reported.

COVID-19: Pakistan rolls out new SOPs for tourists 08:14 PM | 22 May, 2021

As tourism across the country set to open on May 24, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s first Green ...
11:20 AM | 31 May, 2021
Punjab, KP resume physical classes for grades 10, ...
10:44 AM | 31 May, 2021
Kuwait starts issuing visas to Pakistanis after ...
10:12 AM | 31 May, 2021
NCOC suggests postponing AJK elections for 2 ...
01:00 AM | 31 May, 2021
Pakistani envoy invites Afghan FM to Islamabad
11:01 PM | 30 May, 2021
Israel's ex-defence minister describes Pakistani ...
10:10 PM | 30 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stop sexualising women's bodies, says Ushna Shah
09:20 PM | 30 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr