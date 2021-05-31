Pakistan logs 2,117 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 43 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,117 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,779 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 921,053.

Statistics 31 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,223

Positive Cases: 2117

Positivity % : 4.05%

Deaths : 43 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 31, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,919 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 841,053. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 59,033, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.05 percent.

At least 317,665 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 339,686 in Punjab 132,549 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,195 in Islamabad, 25,148 in Balochistan, 19,232 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,578 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Covid-19: Pakistan receives second batch of 0.1mn ... 12:25 PM | 29 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan received its second shipment of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines through the Covax facility, a ...

Moreover, 9,999 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,020 in Sindh, 4,073 in KP, 760 in Islamabad, 543 in Azad Kashmir, 277 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,223 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,221,58 since the first case was reported.