COVID-19: Pakistan rolls out new SOPs for tourists
As tourism across the country set to open on May 24, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday announced guidelines for the sector in order to control the spread of COVID-19.
Under the SOPs, hotels, and guesthouses will be required to demand negative coronavirus reports and CNIC from tourists before booking rooms for them.
Those who have completed their vaccination will submit a vaccination certificate to the hotels, it added.
Furthermore, rooms without vaccination certificates will not be booked for people aged above 50.
NCOC added that hotels, after July 1, will not allot rooms without a vaccination certificate to people above 40 years of age.
A room can be booked for a single person or for two adults and children age below 12.
Tour operators and hotel management will be required to provide data of all tourist travelers, and foreign tourists will be required to comply with test, quarantine and vaccination policies, said NCOC.
Fore foreign tourists, inbound passenger policy regarding test and quarantine will be implemented.
