Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus cases since March
Share
ISLAMABAD – Signaling a possible dip in the ongoing third wave of novel Covid-19, Pakistan on Monday recorded 1,490 new infections, the lowest daily tally since March.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 58 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while the death toll has surged to 21,323.
Statistics 7 June 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 7, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,285
Positive Cases: 1490
Positivity % : 3.02%
Deaths : 58
With the addition of 1,490 new cases, the number of confirmed cases has soared to 933,630. In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,820 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 864,931.
As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 47,376, while the positivity rate was dropped at 3.02 percent while no critical care patient of the virus has been admitted to any medical facility over the past 24 hours.
At least 323,828 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 342,498 in Punjab 134,558 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,766 in Islamabad, 25,819 in Balochistan, 19,519 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,642 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan set to open first drive-thru vaccination ... 03:38 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – The country’s second-most populous city will get its first drive-through vaccination center in the ...
Moreover, 10,314 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,136 in Sindh, 4,158 in KP, 765 in Islamabad, 554 in Azad Kashmir, 289 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 49,285 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,572,88 since the first case was reported.
No salaries for public servants as Sindh makes ... 06:02 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
KARACHI — Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial finance ministry to stop the salary of ...
- British PM Boris Johnson expresses condolence after deadly train ...09:02 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Turkey, Egypt extend condolences to Pakistan after Ghotki train ...08:12 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination attempt07:37 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train crash07:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Forbes acknowledges Pakistan’s economic revival amid COVID-1907:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl04:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- ‘My name is Hira Mani and I am mother of Katrina Kaif’04:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Feroze Khan jumps to Alizeh Shah's defense after Yasir Nawaz’s ...03:33 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021