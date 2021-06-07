Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus cases since March

ISLAMABAD – Signaling a possible dip in the ongoing third wave of novel Covid-19, Pakistan on Monday recorded 1,490 new infections, the lowest daily tally since March.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 58 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while the death toll has surged to 21,323.

Statistics 7 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,285

Positive Cases: 1490

Positivity % : 3.02%

Deaths : 58 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 7, 2021

With the addition of 1,490 new cases, the number of confirmed cases has soared to 933,630. In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,820 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 864,931.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 47,376, while the positivity rate was dropped at 3.02 percent while no critical care patient of the virus has been admitted to any medical facility over the past 24 hours.

At least 323,828 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 342,498 in Punjab 134,558 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,766 in Islamabad, 25,819 in Balochistan, 19,519 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,642 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,314 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,136 in Sindh, 4,158 in KP, 765 in Islamabad, 554 in Azad Kashmir, 289 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,285 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,572,88 since the first case was reported.