Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,118 new cases, 52 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 52 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,118 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Wednesday.

The countrywide death toll from the disease has surged to 10,461 while the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has jumped to 492,594.

As of Wednesday, there are total 37,740 active COVID cases in Pakistan. The national positivity rate stands at 5.44 percent.

A total of 444,360 have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count whereas over 2,000 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Pakistan has conducted 38,917 samples in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, another doctor, Dr. Anjum Saleem, died of the deadly novel coronavirus in Karachi. The deceased was a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Karachi. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus for the past several days.

A total of 155 doctors have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair allowed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination to purchase Covid-19 vaccine.