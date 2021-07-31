Indian actor Nandita Dutta arrested for running 'porn racket'

Indian model-actor Nandita Dutta and her associate Mainak Ghosh have been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly forcing young models into pornography.

As per the details, Dutta has been charged for luring young models with the incentive of a ‘break’ in OTT platforms or at times by threatening them.

The 30-year-old actress popularly known as ‘Nancy Bhabhi’ was arrested from her home. Dutta has made a prominent name for herself in semi-pornographic content.

Moreover, her associate was taken into custody from his residence in Naktala. The duo was arrested after a complaint was filed against them by two young models on July 26.

The police is also investigating whether the following porn rackets have a link to the notorious Raj Kundra's pornography case. They were produced before a Barasat court and were sent to police custody for a week.

“We are going to interrogate them for their accomplices and also to know other places where they conducted the shoots. We will also question them whether they used to sell videos and if they were a part of a larger porn racket,” said a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Commissionerate.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has denied any wrongdoing and sought anticipatory bail in his case.