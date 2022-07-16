Pakistan's single day Covid-19 toll reaches 10 for first time in 4.5 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported ten deaths and 737 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, with positivity ratio surging to 3.28 percent.

It is for the first time in four and half months that the South Asian country reported double digit deaths due to novel coronavirus infection.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Saturday said that overall death toll has surged to 30,438. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,545,647.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 189. Pakistan conducted a total of 22,451 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 389 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

As many as 587,473 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 510,099 in Punjab, 220,413 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,794 in Islamabad, 35,643 in Balochistan, 43,451 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,773 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.