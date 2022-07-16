Nurse found dead in hostel of Lahore’s Services Hospital
LAHORE – A nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the nursing hostel of the Services Hospital on Saturday.
Reports said that the nurse, identified as Sonia, was found dead by her colleagues, adding that some syringes and injections were also found in her room.
Police have taken the body into custody, saying details about cause of her death will be shared after post mortem of her body.
The deceased was reportedly associated with the Neurology Department of the public hospital.
In 2020, a nurse was also found death the hostel of the Mayo Hospital in the Punjab’s capital city.
