Nurse found dead in hostel of Lahore’s Services Hospital

01:05 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Nurse found dead in hostel of Lahore’s Services Hospital
Source: Screegrab/File Photo
Share

LAHORE – A nurse was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the nursing hostel of the Services Hospital on Saturday.

Reports said that the nurse, identified as Sonia, was found dead by her colleagues, adding that some syringes and injections were also found in her room.

Police have taken the body into custody, saying details about cause of her death will be shared after post mortem of her body.

The deceased was reportedly associated with the Neurology Department of the public hospital.

In 2020, a nurse was also found death the hostel of the Mayo Hospital in the Punjab’s capital city. 

Medical student ends life after failing final ... 02:21 PM | 2 May, 2021

SUKKUR – A student at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College was found hanging in her room as he committed suicide ...

More From This Category
Pakistan's single day Covid-19 toll reaches 10 ...
11:52 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Stringent security measures in place as crucial ...
10:44 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz’s cabinet starts mulling over ...
09:37 AM | 16 Jul, 2022
Soldier martyred, five suspected terrorists ...
10:46 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz expresses solidarity with Türkiye on ...
04:03 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Suleman Shahbaz declared proclaimed offender in ...
03:20 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Ameer Gilani wishes speedy recovery to Mawra Hocane in adorable way
12:38 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr