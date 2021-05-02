Medical student ends life after failing final MBBS exam in Sukkur

SUKKUR – A student at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College was found hanging in her room as he committed suicide after failing the MBBS examination.

Dr. Tarique Ali Shahani, a final-year student at the medical college reportedly ends life after being under pressure. The deceased also left behind a suicide note, in which he expressed his love for her mother.

Reports in local media suggest that he came under pressure due to being the only one in the whole batch who got compartment in the final year exam.

The brother of Shahani, Raja Ghazanfar, while speaking with a media outlet told that he held a telephonic conversation with Tariq a day before he ends his life. Tariq sounded very distressed after having failed in the final year, he added.

Raja further urged the authorities to start a probe at the campus. Immense pressure might have caused him to commit suicide, he believed.

Tiktok, 20, commits suicide over ‘failed ... 11:46 AM | 11 Mar, 2021 PESHAWAR – A 20-year-old Tiktok star committed suicide inside his house on Wednesday after his marriage proposal ...

According to a 2016 survey of the World Health Organisation, the rate of suicide in Pakistan was recorded at 2.9 per 100,000 which means over 5,500 ended their lives.