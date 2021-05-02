Medical student ends life after failing final MBBS exam in Sukkur
Web Desk
02:21 PM | 2 May, 2021
Medical student ends life after failing final MBBS exam in Sukkur
Share

SUKKUR – A student at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College was found hanging in her room as he committed suicide after failing the MBBS examination.

Dr. Tarique Ali Shahani, a final-year student at the medical college reportedly ends life after being under pressure. The deceased also left behind a suicide note, in which he expressed his love for her mother.

Reports in local media suggest that he came under pressure due to being the only one in the whole batch who got compartment in the final year exam.

The brother of Shahani, Raja Ghazanfar, while speaking with a media outlet told that he held a telephonic conversation with Tariq a day before he ends his life. Tariq sounded very distressed after having failed in the final year, he added.

Raja further urged the authorities to start a probe at the campus. Immense pressure might have caused him to commit suicide, he believed.

Tiktok, 20, commits suicide over ‘failed ... 11:46 AM | 11 Mar, 2021

PESHAWAR – A 20-year-old Tiktok star committed suicide inside his house on Wednesday after his marriage proposal ...

According to a 2016 survey of the World Health Organisation, the rate of suicide in Pakistan was recorded at 2.9 per 100,000 which means over 5,500 ended their lives.

More From This Category
Osama bin Laden: Why did US bury al-Qaeda chief ...
05:00 PM | 2 May, 2021
Anoushey Ashraf dances with niece, video goes ...
02:43 PM | 2 May, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif rejects proposal of electronic ...
01:57 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistan issues updated travel advisory for ...
01:22 PM | 2 May, 2021
WATCH – Hira Mani robbed at gunpoint outside ...
12:50 PM | 2 May, 2021
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting their first ...
12:16 PM | 2 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of Fahad Mustafa on Ramadan show (VIDEO)
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr