Anoushey Ashraf dances with niece, video goes viral
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistani actress and host Anoushey Ashraf left her fans stunned with a new dance video she uploaded on her social media account.

The bold and beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a new dance video. In the video, Anoushey can be seen dancing along with her niece. She posted the video with a caption, “My family’s more talented than yours @nushyq #fergilicious #sodelicious #khala #niece.”

Anoushey is a famous Pakistani VJ. She started her career with Indus Music / MTV Pakistan. She is known for her ace speaking skills and stylish personality. She has hosted a famous morning show.

