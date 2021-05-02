Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of Fahad Mustafa on Ramadan show (VIDEO)
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for his controversial statements and actions which keep him the part of the news and social media.
In a recent Ramadan show on a private TV channel, Aamir Liaquat mentioned that award shows were unjust. Without naming Fahad Mustafa, Aamir Liaquat said, “Hosting entails being artful with words and not general chitchat. The award for the “Best Host” is given to a person who don’t even know how to host a show."
The netizens roasted Aamir Liaquat for comparing him with Fahad Mustafa.
