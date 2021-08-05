Ayeza Khan recreates Madam Noor Jehan’s iconic look, video goes viral

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Ayeza Khan's stunning glam looks of the popular fashionistas for her drama serial Laapata.

The 30-year-old stuns her fans once again as she recreates the drop-dead-gorgeous iconic look of Queen of Melody Noor Jehan in a recent viral video.

The Chupke Chupke star took to her Instagram handle as she posted the fabulous video where she is dressed to the nines in a white saree with stunning jewels and perfect makeup.

"Geeti #madamnoorjehan❤Lapata episode #3 link in the bio…", she captioned.

Earlier, Khan channelled Madam Noor Jehan, Mahira Khan's iconic looks and paid a rich tribute to late Bollywood actress Sridevi and Kajol.

On the work front, Laapata is being loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan has been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti.