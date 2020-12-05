Jennifer Lopez receives Billboard’s ‘Women in Music Icon’ Award 2020
Jennifer Lopez receives Billboard’s ‘Women in Music Icon’ Award 2020
After Alanis Morissette was bestowed the award in 2019, Jenifer Lopez is the new music star to win the Billboard’s ‘Women in Music Icon’ Award of 2020.

On her Instagram account, which has over one hundred and thirty-four million followers, the 51-year-old posted a picture with a caption that read, “Thank you very much! The Billboard Women in Music Icon Award! Wow! I am really grateful and excited. This recognition is really important because it represents a closing circle. If my music has managed to create wonderful memories for someone, then there is no more beautiful recognition.”

In no time, the post was able to accumulate over a million and a half likes. Before this, JLo was crowned ‘People’s Icon’ at the People’s Choice Award 2020.

