Saad Rizvi, 577 TLP activists removed from Fourth Schedule
ISLAMABAD – Days after Pakistan removed the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from the list of banned outfits, the government also delisted Saad Rizvi and 577 other workers from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Local media reported Thursday after Punjab Home Department issued a notification. The recent move came as the right-wing party reached a shrouded agreement with the incumbent government.
Rizvi, other TLP activists were removed from the list in which suspects of terrorism and sectarianism are put under the Anti-Terrorism Act on the recommendation of the District Intelligence officials.
“Federal Government, under Sub-Section (I) of Section 11-U of Act ibid has removed the name of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan TLP from 1st Schedule of Act ibid as a proscribed organization,” the notification cited.
It further added, “Now, therefore, name of Hafiz Muhammad Saad s/o Khadim Hussain is, hereby, deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect.”
Earlier, officials issued a notification to revoke the proscription of the party after the cabinet approved a summary of the recommendations put to it by the federal law ministry.
TLP also agreed to call off its intended long march towards the country’s capital, adding that it was also agreed that no legal action would be taken against activists by the authorities.
More to follow…
