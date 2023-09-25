Sanam Javaid, other PTI women arrested again after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail

The Punjab Police on Monday arrested PTI activist Sanam Javaid Khan and others soon after they were released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had granted Sanam and other PTI women bail in the May 9 arson attacks case later last week. ATC judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict and granted bail to nine suspects, including Sanam.

The court approved the bail pleas of PTI activists Sanam Javed Khan, Robina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Ashma Shuja, Shah Bano, Faisal Akhtar, Qasim, Ali Hasan and Hussain Qadri.

The bail pleas were accepted against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.