PM lauds security forces for ensuring best security arrangements on Ashura

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, administration, police and law enforcement agencies for ensuring the best security arrangements on Ashura.
In a statement, he thanked Almighty Allah as the situation in the country remained peaceful on Ashura.
The prime minister said Majalis and processions were held across the country with full devotion and respect. The officers and officials of the administration, police, Pak Army and law enforcement agencies remained engaged in their duties.
He expressed gratitude to every officer and official for keeping Ashura peaceful.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his special message on Ashura, underscored need to foster equality, tolerance, unity, and discipline to tackle both internal and external challenges confronting the nation.
The premier called for drawing strength from the resilience and bravery shown by the martyrs of Karbala and maintaining perseverance during trials.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
