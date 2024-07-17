Search

PM lauds security forces for ensuring best security arrangements on Ashura

Web Desk
09:49 PM | 17 Jul, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, administration, police and law enforcement agencies for ensuring the best security arrangements on Ashura.

In a statement, he thanked Almighty Allah as the situation in the country remained peaceful on Ashura.

The prime minister said Majalis and processions were held across the country with full devotion and respect. The officers and officials of the administration, police, Pak Army and law enforcement agencies remained engaged in their duties.

He expressed gratitude to every officer and official for keeping Ashura peaceful.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his special message on Ashura, underscored need to foster equality, tolerance, unity, and discipline to tackle both internal and external challenges confronting the nation.

The premier called for drawing strength from the resilience and bravery shown by the martyrs of Karbala and maintaining perseverance during trials.

