Six Shangla workers killed in coal mine accidents

SHANGLA – In tragic coal mine accidents, six workers from Shangla were killed and two were injured. The accidents occurred in Khyber, Kurram, and Balochistan.

In Darra Adam Khel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a toxic gas explosion in a coal mine killed three workers, identified as Suleman, Abdul Hadi, and Habib Gul.

In Balochistan, two workers from Shangla, identified as Amanullah and Aftab, died due to a landslide in the coal mine.

In Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, worker Ajab Khan was killed in a coal mine accident.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his condolences over the death of six workers from Shangla in the accidents in Khyber, Kurram, and Balochistan.

He extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the grieving families, prayed for the departed souls, and wished patience for the bereaved families, sharing in their sorrow.