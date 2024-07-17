Tragic accident claims five tourists' lives in Ziarat

ZIARAT – At least five tourists lost their lives and two were injured in an accident on Wednesday in Ziarat city, Balochistan.

Police officials reported that the accident occurred on the Domera-Ziarat road, prompting rescue workers to swiftly respond.

The victims, all from Quetta, had been on a tour of Ziarat. The injured were rushed to the District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment.

This incident follows another fatal accident earlier this month in Chitral, where two tourists died and three were injured due to a damaged road in Ashrit.