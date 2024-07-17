Jeep accident claims 2 lives in Neelum valley, injures 8 tourists

A tragic incident occurred in the remote region of Ratti Gali in Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley, where a jeep carrying tourists met with an accident, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving eight others injured.

According to details provided by local authorities, the jeep, carrying a total of 14 passengers, met with the accident in Ratti Gali. Unfortunately, two individuals lost their lives in the mishap, while eight others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Police officials have confirmed that efforts are underway to locate four missing tourists, with local residents and rescue teams actively engaged in search and rescue operations. The deceased and injured have been transported to nearby DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

The incident has cast a pall of sadness over the picturesque Neelum Valley, known for its serene landscapes and tourist attractions, highlighting the importance of safety measures in such remote and challenging terrains. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident to prevent such tragedies in the future.