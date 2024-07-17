Jeep accident claims 2 lives in Neelum valley, injures 8 tourists

A tragic incident occurred in the remote region of Ratti Gali in Azad Kashmir's Neelum Valley, where a jeep carrying tourists met with an accident, resulting in the loss of two lives and leaving eight others injured.
According to details provided by local authorities, the jeep, carrying a total of 14 passengers, met with the accident in Ratti Gali. Unfortunately, two individuals lost their lives in the mishap, while eight others sustained injuries of varying degrees.
Police officials have confirmed that efforts are underway to locate four missing tourists, with local residents and rescue teams actively engaged in search and rescue operations. The deceased and injured have been transported to nearby DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.
The incident has cast a pall of sadness over the picturesque Neelum Valley, known for its serene landscapes and tourist attractions, highlighting the importance of safety measures in such remote and challenging terrains. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
