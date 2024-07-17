Imran Khan to stay in jail, govt will last 18 months, says Fitch 

In its report on Pakistan, Fitch, the credit rating agency, forecasts that Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will remain in detention in the near future, and Pakistan's current Muslim League government will remain stable for the next 18 months.
According to Fitch, the inflation rate in Pakistan may decrease by the end of the current fiscal year, and the State Bank of Pakistan is expected to lower interest rates by the end of the fiscal year.
The Fitch report states that by the end of the current fiscal year, the State Bank is expected to bring the interest rate down to 14%. The government of Pakistan has set challenging economic targets in its budget, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit from 7.4% to 6.7%.
According to the Fitch report, the difficult economic decisions made by the government of Pakistan are paving the way for the IMF program. External payment pressures are an economic risk for Pakistan's economy, while floods and droughts pose risks to Pakistan's agriculture.
Fitch notes that independent candidates achieved significant success in Pakistan's Feb 8 elections, with the winning independent candidates supported by the imprisoned PTI founder. Protests in Pakistan's cities could affect economic activities.
Fitch predicts that the PTI founder will remain in detention in the near future, and Pakistan's current Muslim League government will remain stable for 18 months.
Fitch further predicts that the current government will implement all economic reforms in collaboration with the IMF, and once the current government ends, a technocratic government will take over in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
You can copy and paste this code into an HTML file to view the table in a web browser.
4o
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.