Search

BusinessPakistan

WAPDA, Al Maktoum's private office partner for mega solar, Hydro projects in Pakistan

Web Desk 11:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023
WAPDA, Al Maktoum's private office partner for mega solar, Hydro projects in Pakistan
WAPDA, Al Maktoum's private office partner for mega solar, Hydro projects in Pakistan
WAPDA, Al Maktoum's private office partner for mega solar, Hydro projects in Pakistan
WAPDA, Al Maktoum's private office partner for mega solar, Hydro projects in Pakistan

KARACHI – Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum have signed two strategic memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for the development of a floating solar power project of up to 1000MW on existing water reservoirs and the rehabilitation, up gradation, and capacity enhancement of four hydro power projects in Pakistan.

Chairman Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani (Retd) of WAPDA and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum expressed their mutual interest and enthusiasm to collaborate on future, long-term projects in Pakistan's energy sector, with a specific focus on developing renewable energy solutions.

The MoUs aim to create a cooperative framework between the Private Office and WAPDA, facilitating collaboration and exploration of investment opportunities in Pakistan's energy sector, particularly focusing on WAPDA's small hydro power projects.

Both parties have reached an agreement to collaborate on the upgrade and rehabilitation of hydro power projects in Renala, Rasul, Chichokimalian, and Nandipur.

The parties have mutually agreed to collaborate in assessing the technical and economic feasibility of these projects, as well as formulating an implementation plan.

The parties conveyed their intention to promptly approach the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to seek a tariff structure for floating solar power projects. This step aims to facilitate the investments outlined in the MoUs and provide necessary support for the planned ventures.

Pakistan is in dire need of abundant and cost-effective energy due to a significant energy deficit of around 4,000MW. This shortage has led to consumers experiencing power outages lasting 2-3 hours. Therefore, there is an urgent requirement for substantial investment in Pakistan's affordable energy sector.

The rise in line and recovery losses indicates that increased power generation leads to additional losses.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan-IMF talks likely to see breakthrough

01:26 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan registers most expensive vehicle against Rs90lacs tax in Punjab

11:28 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s former religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri booked in sedition case

10:14 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Zong 4G, PAGE join hands to empower girls' education in Pakistan

08:12 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Chinese premier accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

06:12 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Gold price decreases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

05:50 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan-IMF talks likely to see breakthrough

01:26 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: