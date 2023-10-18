CWC23: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris suffer from fever ahead of #PAKvAUS match

DELHI – Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and reserve player Mohammad Haris have been grappled by fever ahead of their match against Australia in ongoing World Cup 2023.

Reports said Afridi got ill soon after he reached Bangalore for the match. Later, Haris was also hit by the illness.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a formal statement on health of the players. The Team Green is scheduled to lock horns with Australia on Friday as it aims to bounce back after facing defeat in match against India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad attended a practice session at Chinnaswamy stadium in the evening with six of the players, including Shaheen, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Haris (reserve) and Zaman Khan (reserve), were missing.