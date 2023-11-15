  

Has India switched pitch for semi-final clash against New Zealand?

06:07 PM | 15 Nov, 2023
MUMBAI – Ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, there are allegations emerging that the hosting team altered the scheduled pitch without seeking authorisation from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India has maintained an impressive unbeaten streak throughout the tournament, commencing on October 5. The team displayed dominance across nine league matches, securing decisive victories, notably against Sri Lanka, England, and Australia.

As per a recent report from the Daily Mail, the initial plan for the tournament’s first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium involved a fresh surface (pitch seven), previously unused in the competition. However, it’s been reported that the designated pitch has been switched to pitch six, which has already witnessed two matches (England vs South Africa and India vs Sri Lanka).

The ICC’s pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, responsible for ensuring fair playing surfaces at global tournaments, was reportedly informed about an unspecified issue with pitch seven. A circulated WhatsApp message further confirmed the alleged pitch switch, reaching over 50 BCCI and ICC officials.

Concerns have arisen about potential unilateral alterations to the pitch for the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, featuring India or New Zealand against the winner of the Australia or South Africa match in Kolkata on Thursday.

Atkinson, in an email revealed by the outlet, expressed apprehensions about the fairness of pitch selections, questioning whether the final pitch would cater to specific team preferences or follow the customary unbiased approach.

Meanwhile, reports from the Indian media indicated that Indian officials specifically requested BCCI curators to reduce the grass covering on the playing surface, aiming for a slower track after their victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

However, amidst these developments, there have been voices of discontent. Radio host Gerard Whateley, quoted by Fox Sports, expressed shock over the last-minute pitch alterations, highlighting the international nature of the tournament and raising concerns about favoritism in pitch preparations.

He stressed the importance of fairness in an international tournament, indicating that while home series pitches can be tailored to preference, this should not be the case in a tournament of this stature, asserting a perceived bias towards India’s advantage.

