Has India switched pitch for semi-final clash against New Zealand?

MUMBAI – Ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, there are allegations emerging that the hosting team altered the scheduled pitch without seeking authorisation from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
India has maintained an impressive unbeaten streak throughout the tournament, commencing on October 5. The team displayed dominance across nine league matches, securing decisive victories, notably against Sri Lanka, England, and Australia.
As per a recent report from the Daily Mail, the initial plan for the tournament’s first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium involved a fresh surface (pitch seven), previously unused in the competition. However, it’s been reported that the designated pitch has been switched to pitch six, which has already witnessed two matches (England vs South Africa and India vs Sri Lanka).
The ICC’s pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, responsible for ensuring fair playing surfaces at global tournaments, was reportedly informed about an unspecified issue with pitch seven. A circulated WhatsApp message further confirmed the alleged pitch switch, reaching over 50 BCCI and ICC officials.
Concerns have arisen about potential unilateral alterations to the pitch for the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, featuring India or New Zealand against the winner of the Australia or South Africa match in Kolkata on Thursday.
Atkinson, in an email revealed by the outlet, expressed apprehensions about the fairness of pitch selections, questioning whether the final pitch would cater to specific team preferences or follow the customary unbiased approach.
Meanwhile, reports from the Indian media indicated that Indian officials specifically requested BCCI curators to reduce the grass covering on the playing surface, aiming for a slower track after their victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru.
However, amidst these developments, there have been voices of discontent. Radio host Gerard Whateley, quoted by Fox Sports, expressed shock over the last-minute pitch alterations, highlighting the international nature of the tournament and raising concerns about favoritism in pitch preparations.
He stressed the importance of fairness in an international tournament, indicating that while home series pitches can be tailored to preference, this should not be the case in a tournament of this stature, asserting a perceived bias towards India’s advantage.
Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.
The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.
On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.55
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.17
|41.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.91
|26.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.58
|753.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.4
|320.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here
Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.
Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
