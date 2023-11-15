CII says women can perform Hajj without mehram

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology has granted conditional approval for women to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage without a mehram.

As outlined in the council’s correspondence to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, under the jurisprudence of Jaafriya, Maliki, and Shafi’i, it’s acknowledged that a woman may engage in the Hajj pilgrimage without a mehram, provided certain conditions are met.

For a woman intending to embark on this journey without a mehram, the presence of trustworthy female companions is deemed necessary. Additionally, obtaining permission from her parents and, if married, her husband is a prerequisite.

The council specifies that a woman considering Hajj without a mehram should be free from any perceived threats or risks during the pilgrimage.

Moreover, the council emphasises that the Ministry of Religious Affairs must thoroughly investigate and scrutinise the group members before granting permission for a woman to undertake Hajj without a mehram.

The letter further indicates, in line with Hanafi and Hanbali jurisprudence, that if a woman lacks a mehram, Hajj is not obligatory upon her.