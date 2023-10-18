TikTok sensation Dolly faces tax default crisis

Karachi: the well-known TikTok sensation, Dolly, whose real name is Nosheen Syed, has recently been revealed to be a substantial tax defaulter, owing an outstanding tax debt of a staggering 1 crore 60 lakhs.

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has swiftly taken action to address this situation by freezing her bank account due to her failure to settle this substantial tax liability.

Despite her immense popularity on TikTok, Dolly now finds herself embroiled in a legal dispute with the authorities concerning her significant tax arrears.

The PRA, acting on behalf of the government, has not only seized her account but also successfully collected an initial payment of Rs 44 lakh, marking the first step in recovering the overdue tax amount.

It's worth noting that the PRA has made it abundantly clear that freezing her bank account is just the beginning. Further measures are in the pipeline to guarantee the retrieval of the remaining tax debt, which may include potential property seizures and the freezing of other financial accounts.

The authority is committed to ensuring tax compliance and has left no stone unturned in pursuing these efforts. What makes this situation particularly concerning is that Dolly had previously been served multiple notices urging her to address her tax liability. However, she consistently failed to adhere to the scheduled payments, leading to the freezing of her account.

In the face of these revelations, she has chosen to remain silent on this matter, leaving many to wonder about the ultimate resolution of this complex and financially significant issue.