Laughter in courtroom after judge makes witty remarks about Imran Khan asking for a bicycle

ISLAMABAD – A hearing of the cipher case registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan witnessed some “light moments” when special judge made witty remarks.

A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, on Wednesday resumed hearing of the case when Khan’s sister pleaded Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain to allow her to provide a bicycle to the former premier, who is detained in Adiala Jail.

Aleema Khan said, “My brother has just asked for the bicycle he used at his hose and not for any other favour”. She said that bicycle will be sent to the jail when the judge will allow it.

The judge replied he had already given favour keeping in the view the family’s concerns. “You should not worry,” he told Imran Khan’s sister.

He said the prison where the PTI chief is detained had been extended so he can walk with ease.

When Aleema Khan insisted on providing cycle to his brother, the judge made a witty remark, saying a motorcycle will also be provided to the PTI chief, cracking laugh in the courtroom.

“We will provide everything to Imran Khan except swimming pool,” another remarked that sparked another round of laughter.

The PTI chief’s sister later left the courtroom while asking the judge to issue an order for providing the cycle to her brother in jail.