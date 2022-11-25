TikToker Dolly gets trolled for 'over-acting' in latest video
TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling the hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.
The popular beautician shares fun-filled videos and dance videos on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.
This time again, the TikToker star posted a video with over-the-top acting on a famous old Bollywood song ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’.
Performing on the song along with fellow TikTokers, here is what how she grooved to the music.
Springing into action, the keyboard warriors started bashing her on her 'over-the-top' video. Instagram followers said that she is too over and obsessed with songs and dances. Many took a jibe at her clumsy moves as well. Here are comments under her video:
Dolly's has managed to amass millions of followers on social media platforms in a short span of time. She enjoys a massive fan following of 12 million admirers on TikTok.
