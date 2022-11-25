TikToker Dolly gets trolled for 'over-acting' in latest video
Web Desk
03:09 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
TikToker Dolly gets trolled for 'over-acting' in latest video
Source: Instagram
Share

TikTok star Dolly has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling the hearts with her killer dance moves and charming expressions.

The popular beautician shares fun-filled videos and dance videos on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

This time again, the TikToker star posted a video with over-the-top acting on a famous old Bollywood song ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’.

Performing on the song along with fellow TikTokers, here is what how she grooved to the music.

Springing into action, the keyboard warriors started bashing her on her 'over-the-top' video. Instagram followers said that she is too over and obsessed with songs and dances. Many took a jibe at her clumsy moves as well. Here are comments under her video:

Dolly's has managed to amass millions of followers on social media platforms in a short span of time. She enjoys a massive fan following of 12 million admirers on TikTok.

TikToker Dolly reenacts viral wedding dance ... 07:46 PM | 17 Nov, 2022

TikTok trends in Pakistan are all the buzz in the entertainment industry where many celebrities and social media ...

More From This Category
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill ...
04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Asim Azhar’s surprise for Merub at LSA 2022 ...
03:37 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Falak Shabir goes skydiving in Dubai
03:59 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lollywood stars shine at Lux Style Awards 2022 ...
02:39 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Name of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby ...
09:45 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she finds time for her first ...
04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr