CWC23: Blast rips through café in India's Bangalore ahead of #PAKvAUS match

DELHI – An explosion was occurred at a hotel in Bangalore city of India where Pakistan team will lock horns with Australia in a match of the World Cup 2023.

Videos circulating on social media show a powerful explosion at the Mudpipe café. The Indian officials are yet to issue a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan team held a training session in a stadium.

Breaking: Blast in Mudpipe cafe in Bangalore! Hopefully everyone is safe

Meanwhile, an India media outlet reported that a fire erupted in the hotel after a blast. It added the café is located in the KDP Building in Kira Layout on Hosur Road in Bengaluru. A man was injured after he jumped out from the topmost floor of the building to escape the blaze.

The fire erupted when the restaurant, which is situation on the fourth floor of the building, was closed. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.