CTD officer martyred, two injured in blast near Balochistan’s Khuzdar

KHUZDAR – A strong explosion has rocked a vehicle in northwest Pakistan, in which SHO of the Counter Terrorism Department succumbed while two others suffered injuries.

Reports in local media said the blast occurred near Sultan Ibrahim Road in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Sunday.

Local officials told media that a magnetic bomb was planted in a vehicle that set off while the car was moving. A passerby also suffered injuries in the terror incident.

Cops and rescuers later rushed to the site and shifted the deceased and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Khuzdar. The site was also cordoned off by cops and Frontier Corps personnel.

Balochistan caretaker CM Ali Mardan Khan Domki and others condemned the incident and directed officials to conduct probe and submit a report.

He said attacks on security personnel are highly condemnable, directing cops to nab the perpetrator at the earliest. He further extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for patience.

The country’s bordering areas near Afghanistan witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, as the resurgence of TTP.