Blast in Peshawar's Warsak Road leaves three children injured

PESHAWAR – An explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa's capital left two children injured.

Local media reported that blast took place near a school at Warsak Road in Peshawar. Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the site and cordoned off the blast site.

Local cops said the blast occured at 9:10 am on the main Warsak Road near the Peshawar Public School, where an explosive device was planted at the corner of the main central road.

Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) said 3-4kg of explosive material was used in blast.

Rescue teams reached the area and the injured children were taken to Lady Reading Hospital where two children are said to be in critical condition.

The fresh blast was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces and civilians as the KP and Balochistan witnessed serious law and order situation amid a resurgence of terror groups.

More to follow...