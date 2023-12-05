Search

Nepra holds K-Electric, Discos responsible for overbilling

10:21 AM | 5 Dec, 2023
Nepra holds K-Electric, Discos responsible for overbilling
KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) took notice of the irregularities in the power sector that caused millions to electricity consumers.

The national power regulator raised fingers at power distribution companies including K-Electric over inflated bills during July and August 2023.

In its report, Nepra's overbilling of consumers was caused by to negligence of power companies. In the wake of irregularities, Nepra decided to initiate legal proceedings against distribution companies that are charging excessive bills and detection bills to consumers by adopting illegal and unlawful practices.

Nepra called it unfortunate that Discos are involved in malpractices to hide their inefficiencies while power consumers suffer with inflated bills.

The statement said billing cycles carried out by different power companies ranged from more than 30 days to 40 days and even more against the notified tariff terms and conditions in which the billing period means a billing month of 30 days or less.

The startling revelation comes as thousands received heft bills during months of July, 2023 & August, 2023.

The probe further revealed that in wake of the non-replacement of defective meters, a large number of consumers were charged on an average basis for more than two months.

Earlier this year, protests started in multiple cities against massive hike in electricity prices, adding to woes for the inflation-bitten people.

