Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: Erdogan
Ankara will decide after Afghan administration is 'clear'
Share
ISTANBUL – The Taliban has asked Turkey to operate Kabul airport but no decision has been made yet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.
"The Taliban have made a request for us to operate Kabul airport. We have not yet made a decision on this matter," he told a news conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before leaving for a trip to Bosnia.
Erdogan said a meeting with the Taliban lasting more than three hours took place at the Turkish embassy in Kabul, without saying when the meeting took place. If necessary, we will have the opportunity to hold such meetings again.
"They said they would be in charge of security while we could execute control. We have not yet made a decision, as evacuating our citizens and servicemen is currently the top priority. We need to see the general picture in Afghanistan, there is currently no government there. We will consider the issue when everything becomes clear," Erdogan told reporters.
The president added that the evacuation of Turkish troops from Kabul, which began on Wednesday, was ongoing. He condemned Thursday's attacks.
The prospect of Turkey operating Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of NATO troops was first raised in June but seemed to have passed when the Taliban took Kabul on August 15.
At least 90 including US soldiers killed in Kabul ... 11:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
KABUL — At least 90 people, including Afghan civilians and US soldiers, were killed after two suicide bombers and ...
-
- Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: Erdogan03:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan upset over UK’s decision to retain it on travel red list02:30 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- At least 13 killed in Karachi factory fire02:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Mahira Khan pens a love-filled birthday wish for her beau Salim Karim01:26 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
-
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021