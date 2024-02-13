PSX falls over 1,400 points, hovering below 60,000 in post-elections uncertainty

KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a meltdown on second day as post-election instability continues unabated and benchmark KSE 100-share index remains below 60,000.
On Tuesday, KSE -100 Index opened negative by -1,391.00, which equates to -2.28pc, currently standing at 59,674.
As masses and authorities were expecting another boost after elections, things have changed and are getting even worse as there is no major winner in Elections 2024.
Experts said uncertainty about the formation of a new coalition government hit money market sentiments.
PSX will remain under pressure unless clarity emerges on which parties are going to form the new government while protests are underway.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.