PSX falls over 1,400 points, hovering below 60,000 in post-elections uncertainty

Web Desk
10:27 AM | 13 Feb, 2024
PSX falls over 1,400 points, hovering below 60,000 in post-elections uncertainty
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a meltdown on second day as post-election instability continues unabated and benchmark KSE 100-share index remains below 60,000.

On Tuesday, KSE -100 Index opened negative by -1,391.00, which equates to -2.28pc, currently standing at 59,674.

As masses and authorities were expecting another boost after elections, things have changed and are getting even worse as there is no major winner in Elections 2024.

Experts said uncertainty about the formation of a new coalition government hit money market sentiments.

PSX will remain under pressure unless clarity emerges on which parties are going to form the new government while protests are underway. 

PSX welcomes 2024 with positive sentiment, crosses 64,000 mark

Web Desk

11:17 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Israel denies visa to UN activist as atrocities in Gaza continue

