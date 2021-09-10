UBL pays tribute to Dr. Amjad Saqib for his Ramon Magsaysay Award
08:17 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Share
LAHORE – The senior management of UBL’s Islamic Banking division, recently hosted a dinner in Lahore in honor of Dr. Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat Foundation for bringing home the Ramon Magsaysay Award.
Considered as the highest accolade in Asia, the award has been given in recognition of his contributions in introducing interest and collateral free micro financing for the vulnerable segments of society.
Zia Ijaz, Group Executive, Branch Banking & International presented a memento on behalf of UBL to Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib to honor his achievement.
- UBL pays tribute to Dr. Amjad Saqib for his Ramon Magsaysay Award08:17 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- World’s outlook about Afghanistan needs to changed, PM Imran tells ...08:00 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Additional IG Motorways injured, brother killed in firing incident ...07:13 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Philippines becomes first Southeast Asian country to welcome Afghan ...07:07 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Israeli army arrests more relatives of escaped Palestinian prisoners06:24 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
Zoraiz Malik’s mother confirms her son has divorced Alyzeh Gabol
05:40 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex girlfriend to tie the knot soon04:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Saba Qamar sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot03:50 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly win hearts with adorable BTS video02:36 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021