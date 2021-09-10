UBL pays tribute to Dr. Amjad Saqib for his Ramon Magsaysay Award

LAHORE – The senior management of UBL’s Islamic Banking division, recently hosted a dinner in Lahore in honor of Dr. Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat Foundation for bringing home the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Considered as the highest accolade in Asia, the award has been given in recognition of his contributions in introducing interest and collateral free micro financing for the vulnerable segments of society.

Zia Ijaz, Group Executive, Branch Banking & International presented a memento on behalf of UBL to Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib to honor his achievement.