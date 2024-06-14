Milk Price in Karachi soars to Rs 220 per litre despite drop in inflation

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi announced new price for milk after discussions with the Dairy Farmers Association.

A notification issued in this regard said the retail price of milk has been set at Rs 220 per liter, reflecting a Rs 20 increase. Meanwhile, the wholesale and dairy farmer prices have been fixed at Rs 205 and Rs 195 per liter, respectively.

Dairy farmers have been advocating for an increase in dairy product prices amidst a decline in petroleum prices.

The price adjustment comes after an agreement was reached between Commissioner Karachi and dairy farmers, per reports.

The agreement stipulates that dairy farmers must sell milk at the official price, with action to be taken in case of noncompliance.

Furthermore, the agreement states that milk sellers cannot request further increases until December 31. Dairy farmers are also required to display purchase and sale rates at all levels and maintain the quality of milk from farms to retailers.