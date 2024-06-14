Search

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threatens Pakistan's Super 8 hopes in USA vs Ireland match

11:42 AM | 14 Jun, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threatens Pakistan's Super 8 hopes in USA vs Ireland match
Source: File Photo

NEW YORK – Cricket scenario improved after a dry Thursday morning, just ahead of Lauderhill's hosting of three T20 World Cup Group A matches over the next three days.

These matches are crucial for Pakistana and for host USA as well as for Ireland and Canada, who remain in contention. If today's game between USA and Ireland is washed out, the former will automatically become the second team from Group A to advance to the Super Eight stage.

The chances of Green Shirts to advance in T20 World Cup's Super 8 stage hinge on this match. 

Luckily, the chances of a washout are limited given current weather conditions.

The weather forecast is promising, with only 20pc chance of rain during the game, although this probability will increase to 30pc around noon.

The match is slated to stat at 7:30 pm PST. To ensure the match reaches a definitive result, a minimum of five overs must be played in each innings. Additionally, the two teams will have an extra 90 minutes to account for any weather-related delays.

Babar XI are set to play their final group match against Ireland this Sunday - June 16 - at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

As the teams are vying for Super 8 stage, the final three matches of Group A will be held in Florida, which has experienced severe weather, including flooding, this week.

After today's game, the second match is scheduled for June 15 between India and Canada, with the last one to be played between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16.

From this group, India has already qualified for next stage of the tournament, while both Pakistan and the US are looking to seal place in the same stage.

