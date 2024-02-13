Motorway M2, M3 several other sections closed amid dense fog

LAHORE – Low visibility caused by thick fog continues to disrupt road travel and commuters are facing problems in intra-city travel with several sections of motorway remain closed in early hours.
Traffic on roads in several cities moved at a snail’s pace amid heavy fog. In the wake of intense cold waves and fog in the twin cities, traffic on several Motorway sections was reduced at night.
According to the motorway spokesman, Motorways M-2, M-3, and M-4 remain unavailable for traffic.
NHMP closed motorways for the safety of the motorists as fog affected visibility in the plains of Punjab and KP. As a precautionary measure to ensure safety, the entry of kinds of traffic was restricted.
Met Office issued fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. Commuters are told to exercise caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.
For more information, please contact the National Highway and Motorway Authority at 130 helpline.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
