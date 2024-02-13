Motorway M2, M3 several other sections closed amid dense fog

LAHORE – Low visibility caused by thick fog continues to disrupt road travel and commuters are facing problems in intra-city travel with several sections of motorway remain closed in early hours.

Traffic on roads in several cities moved at a snail’s pace amid heavy fog. In the wake of intense cold waves and fog in the twin cities, traffic on several Motorway sections was reduced at night.

According to the motorway spokesman, Motorways M-2, M-3, and M-4 remain unavailable for traffic.

Motorway Fog Update

NHMP closed motorways for the safety of the motorists as fog affected visibility in the plains of Punjab and KP. As a precautionary measure to ensure safety, the entry of kinds of traffic was restricted.

Met Office issued fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. Commuters are told to exercise caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.

For more information, please contact the National Highway and Motorway Authority at 130 helpline.