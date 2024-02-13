Search

ad
Pakistan

Motorway M2, M3 several other sections closed amid dense fog

Web Desk
10:44 AM | 13 Feb, 2024
Motorway M2, M3 several other sections closed amid dense fog

LAHORE – Low visibility caused by thick fog continues to disrupt road travel and commuters are facing problems in intra-city travel with several sections of motorway remain closed in early hours.

Traffic on roads in several cities moved at a snail’s pace amid heavy fog. In the wake of intense cold waves and fog in the twin cities, traffic on several Motorway sections was reduced at night. 

According to the motorway spokesman, Motorways M-2, M-3, and M-4 remain unavailable for traffic.

Motorway Fog Update

NHMP closed motorways for the safety of the motorists as fog affected visibility in the plains of Punjab and KP. As a precautionary measure to ensure safety, the entry of kinds of traffic was restricted.

Met Office issued fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. Commuters are told to exercise caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.

For more information, please contact the National Highway and Motorway Authority at 130 helpline.

NHA makes M-tag mandatory for all vehicles using motorways

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:44 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Motorway M2, M3 several other sections closed amid dense fog

10:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Who will be next KP Chief Minister? A look at the probables

09:42 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Nawaz, Bilawal mull sharing PM's Office for 3, 2 years in ...

09:03 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

US calls for probe into interference, rigging claims in Pakistan’s ...

01:34 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Woman 'commits suicide' by jumping from Goldcrest Mall in DHA ...

11:42 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Terror alert in Karachi – what’s the reality?

Pakistan

02:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital

06:54 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s father dies of heart attack 

09:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan shot dead in Rawalpindi

09:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Bilawal

09:59 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Firdous Ashiq Awan lands in double trouble as video of her slapping ...

11:29 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

General Elections 2024: PML-N leading the race in Punjab with PTI on ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:17 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Israel denies visa to UN activist as atrocities in Gaza continue

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: