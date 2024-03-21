Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation 

ISLAMABAD – Tariq Bugti has been elected as the new president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, nominated by the prime minister.



A special congress of the Hockey Federation was held at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, attended by representatives of the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Olympic Association.



During the congress, out of 93 members of the congress, 62 members voted in favour of Tariq Bugti, electing him with a two-thirds majority.



Speaking to the media, the newly elected president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Tariq Baig, said that they would question those who attempted to establish parallel federations and would provide them with an opportunity for clarification.



He emphasized that the federation's doors are open to everyone, and they would utilise all resources to promote hockey. He also announced that a major hockey tournament would be held in Quetta after Eid.



It is worth remembering that two days ago, at a congress of the Pakistan Hockey Federation held at a local hotel in Karachi, Shela Raza, a member of the National Assembly of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was elected as the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.