Tariq Bugti elected new president of Pakistan Hockey Federation 

ISLAMABAD – Tariq Bugti has been elected as the new president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, nominated by the prime minister.
A special congress of the Hockey Federation was held at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, attended by representatives of the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Olympic Association.
During the congress, out of 93 members of the congress, 62 members voted in favour of Tariq Bugti, electing him with a two-thirds majority.
Speaking to the media, the newly elected president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Tariq Baig, said that they would question those who attempted to establish parallel federations and would provide them with an opportunity for clarification.
He emphasized that the federation's doors are open to everyone, and they would utilise all resources to promote hockey. He also announced that a major hockey tournament would be held in Quetta after Eid.
It is worth remembering that two days ago, at a congress of the Pakistan Hockey Federation held at a local hotel in Karachi, Shela Raza, a member of the National Assembly of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was elected as the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.