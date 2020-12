Pakistan announces 18-man squad for New Zealand T20Is

LAHORE – Pakistan on Sunday has announced an 18-player men’s national squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand.

Pakistan has recalled Hussain Talat and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the only changes from the side that defeated Zimbabwe in November.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, and Wahab Riaz.

Management team: Mansoor Rana (Manager), Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant coach), Waqar Younis (bowling coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ibrahim Badees (team and social media manager), Malang Ali (team masseur), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Talha Ejaz Butt (analyst), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager) and Yasir Malik (strength & training coach).

Pakistan v New Zealand T20Is schedule:

18 Dec – 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

20 Dec – 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton

22 Dec – 3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier