At least 7 coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in KP

PESHAWAR – Seven Covid-19 patients including two children died in wake of lack of oxygen in Khyber Teaching Hospital on Saturday.

As per the hospital authorities, the incident took place on Saturday when the coronavirus patients died due to the non-supply of continuous oxygen. The patients in other wards of the hospital were also facing problems due to the absence of oxygen cylinders.

Khyber Teaching Hospital spokesperson said, "Oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi did not arrive on time".

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra took notice of the incident and directed the Board of Governors of the hospital to conduct an immediate inquiry and take action within 48 hours. The KP Health Minister mentioned that the provincial government will immediately order its own independent inquiry.

1. There was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply. I have directed the BoG to conduct an immediate inquiry & take action within 48 hours. If found unsatisfactory, or if otherwise required, the govt will immediately order its own independent inquiry. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) December 6, 2020

2. All the facts of the case will be made public. A request meanwhile to not circulate unverified information on social media. Neither this, nor any other incident will be left unused, to improve the health system; it's service; and it's system of accountability and transparency. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) December 6, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged by at least 3,308 in the past 24 hours, the fourth consecutive daily rise of over 3,000 infections.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 58 more people died from the infection, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,361. Another 2,436 patients are said to be in critical condition.