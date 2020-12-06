At least 7 coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in KP
Web Desk
12:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
At least 7 coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in KP
Share

PESHAWAR – Seven Covid-19 patients including two children died in wake of lack of oxygen in Khyber Teaching Hospital on Saturday.

As per the hospital authorities, the incident took place on Saturday when the coronavirus patients died due to the non-supply of continuous oxygen. The patients in other wards of the hospital were also facing problems due to the absence of oxygen cylinders.

Khyber Teaching Hospital spokesperson said, "Oxygen cylinders from Rawalpindi did not arrive on time".

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra took notice of the incident and directed the Board of Governors of the hospital to conduct an immediate inquiry and take action within 48 hours. The KP Health Minister mentioned that the provincial government will immediately order its own independent inquiry.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged by at least 3,308 in the past 24 hours, the fourth consecutive daily rise of over 3,000 infections.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 58 more people died from the infection, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,361. Another 2,436 patients are said to be in critical condition.

Pakistan records over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for ... 11:02 AM | 6 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged by at least 3,308 in the past 24 hours, the fourth consecutive ...

More From This Category
Christian girl shot dead for ‘refusing Muslim ...
01:17 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Shabbir ...
09:56 AM | 6 Dec, 2020
Virgin Atlantic launches direct flights for ...
11:14 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
PIA removed from EU Commission’s list of banned ...
10:41 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
‘Sprint to Glasgow’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan ...
09:37 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
Punjab governor, wife volunteer for COVID-19 ...
10:19 PM | 5 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares heartwarming story behind engagement ring on Instagram
11:51 AM | 6 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr