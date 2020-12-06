Several injured as fog triggers pile-up on Lahore-Islamabad motorway (VIDEO)
LAHORE – At least nine people were injured after several vehicles rammed into each other, resulting in a pile-up on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.
The multiple-vehicles collision occurred due to the poor visibility on the highway. Rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby health facility for medical treatment.
On the other hand, the authorities failed to close the motorway as the visibility plunges to 50 to 100 meters.
The incident occurred due to the negligence of National Highways and Motorway Police if a vehicle came on the road in low visibility, such a situation arose with regard to travel safety. It was their duty to make sure that the passengers leave the motorway from the terminals or stop in rest areas to prevent any tragedy.
The air quality had averaged 238 during the past several days, resulting in an overall decline in visibility levels particularly during the early and late hours of the day.
