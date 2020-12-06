Two dead after man throws five children into canal near Kasur

KASUR – A man threw his five children including an infant into the Jamber canal in Pattoki on Sunday.

As per the detail, a man named Muhammad Ibrahim throws his five children that result in the deaths of two while three remain missing for now. The bodies of two children, 1-year-old Ahmad and 4-year-old Fiza were recovered from the BS Link Canal near Chakoki.

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which include three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia.

Minor girl tortured by employers in Faisalabad ... 08:11 PM | 5 Dec, 2020 FAISALABAD – A man and his wife were booked for brutally beating their 12-year-old maid within the limits of ...

According to the police, the man is a resident of Attari Work and holds a criminal record. At least three cases had registered against him at different police stations in Kasur. The cases related to robbery and possession of illegal weapons, they said.

Kasur police have arrested the accused father Ibrahim and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The funeral prayers of two children will be held today in their native village.