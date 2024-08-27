Chinese military commander pledges to strengthen Sino-Pak strategic partnership in meeting with PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Commander of the Ground Forces of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Li Qiaoming called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as two shared views on boosting bilateral ties.
Pakistani premier underscored deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and China, describing them as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and close allies. He noted that this bond enjoys broad support across Pakistan's public, political, and institutional spheres, emphasizing its critical importance for the progress and development of both nations.
Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with increasing military exchanges between the two countries, highlighting that the defense and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are pivotal for regional peace and stability. He emphasized that these ties form the foundation of their bilateral relationship.
General Li Qiaoming, in his remarks, reaffirmed China's commitment to its relationship with Pakistan, referring to it as an "iron brother," strategic partner, and reliable friend. He emphasized China's intention to further elevate their bilateral friendship through enhanced cooperation and collaboration.
Chinese general acknowledged significant role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace, stability, and counter-terrorism efforts, pledging the PLA’s continued dedication to expanding cooperation with Pakistan to strengthen the capabilities of both armed forces.
The discussions between the two sides further focused on the enduring Pakistan-China friendship, particularly emphasizing the bilateral defense and strategic partnership.
