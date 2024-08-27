Search

What new features does WhatsApp’s AR update offer for iPhone users?

09:34 AM | 27 Aug, 2024
What new features does WhatsApp’s AR update offer for iPhone users?

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is enhancing its video calling experience with new Augmented Reality AR features, expanding from Android to Apple users.

WhatsApp AR Features

The latest beta version for iOS comes with handful of AR tools, and user can customize call effects and filters that adjust your appearance during calls. Users can apply swipeable filters to change the color tone and add visual effects, and choose from various backgrounds, such as beach scenes or blurred effects.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The new update includes low-light mode to improve video visibility in dim settings and a touch-up mode for real-time skin smoothing and blemish removal. AR features are currently available to beta testers, with a broader rollout expected soon.

Meta owned app is also enhancing its sticker offerings with GIPHY-powered stickers and a new search feature for stickers within the app. The custom sticker maker, first launched on iOS, is now available on Android as well.

The messaging app with over 2 billion monthly users introduced several new features this year, including AI-powered chat suggestions, enhanced privacy controls, improved voice and video call quality, and advanced editing tools.

Users now benefit from better multi-device support and expanded in-app payment options. These updates aim to make messaging more intuitive, secure, and versatile.

