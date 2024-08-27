What new features does WhatsApp’s AR update offer for iPhone users?

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is enhancing its video calling experience with new Augmented Reality AR features, expanding from Android to Apple users.
The latest beta version for iOS comes with handful of AR tools, and user can customize call effects and filters that adjust your appearance during calls. Users can apply swipeable filters to change the color tone and add visual effects, and choose from various backgrounds, such as beach scenes or blurred effects.
The new update includes low-light mode to improve video visibility in dim settings and a touch-up mode for real-time skin smoothing and blemish removal. AR features are currently available to beta testers, with a broader rollout expected soon.
Meta owned app is also enhancing its sticker offerings with GIPHY-powered stickers and a new search feature for stickers within the app. The custom sticker maker, first launched on iOS, is now available on Android as well.
The messaging app with over 2 billion monthly users introduced several new features this year, including AI-powered chat suggestions, enhanced privacy controls, improved voice and video call quality, and advanced editing tools.
Users now benefit from better multi-device support and expanded in-app payment options. These updates aim to make messaging more intuitive, secure, and versatile.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
