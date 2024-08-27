Who is Zarfasha Naqvi, and what is her connection to Natasha Danish?

Karachi Karsaz Road accident underscores the fragility of life and the severe negligence. Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the case, remains in news these days as different layers continue to unfold in the high profile case.

As Karachi businessman's wife Natasha Danish was sent on judicial remand, a character named Zarfasha Naqvi surfaced online, publicly expressing support for Natasha’s brutal actions.

An Instagram account under the name Zarfasha Naqvi appeared, shared several disturbing posts in defense of Natasha. This account made hate comments about the victims and their supporters and shared content besides sharing lavish parties.

“Cheers to those who lost their lives in Natasha’s car accident, RIP cuties," a post said. The account also praised Natasha’s family for offering compensation amount to victims.

Zarfasha Naqvi’s Instagram Account

As the offensive posts from Zarfasha's account sparked outrage online. A post on Reddit revealed that the account is fake and is using pictures of girl named Sub Ailaa.

The anonymous person behind the scandal allegedly shared defamatory comments while Sub Aila, who is unrelated to the controversy, is being unfairly targeted.

The girl SubAilaa also responded to the controversy in a social media post.

Karsaz accident remains a hot topic on social media. several misleading posts, including an AI-generated image of Natasha making a victory gesture, falsely suggest she has been released from jail.







