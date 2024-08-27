Who is Zarfasha Naqvi, and what is her connection to Natasha Danish?

Karachi Karsaz Road accident underscores the fragility of life and the severe negligence. Natasha Danish, the prime accused in the case, remains in news these days as different layers continue to unfold in the high profile case.
As Karachi businessman's wife Natasha Danish was sent on judicial remand, a character named Zarfasha Naqvi surfaced online, publicly expressing support for Natasha’s brutal actions.
An Instagram account under the name Zarfasha Naqvi appeared, shared several disturbing posts in defense of Natasha. This account made hate comments about the victims and their supporters and shared content besides sharing lavish parties.
“Cheers to those who lost their lives in Natasha’s car accident, RIP cuties," a post said. The account also praised Natasha’s family for offering compensation amount to victims.
As the offensive posts from Zarfasha's account sparked outrage online. A post on Reddit revealed that the account is fake and is using pictures of girl named Sub Ailaa.
The anonymous person behind the scandal allegedly shared defamatory comments while Sub Aila, who is unrelated to the controversy, is being unfairly targeted.
The girl SubAilaa also responded to the controversy in a social media post.
Karsaz accident remains a hot topic on social media. several misleading posts, including an AI-generated image of Natasha making a victory gesture, falsely suggest she has been released from jail.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
